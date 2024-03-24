Have you recently suffered water damage? In Mexico, the water crisis is an imminent reality that affects various regions of the country. It is estimated that by 2030, several Mexican states could face severe water shortages, triggering a series of far-reaching socioeconomic and environmental impacts.

It is crucial to understand the causes of this crisis and take urgent measures to address it, since it has been caused in part by the pollution of rivers and lakes, it is a major concern. In addition, increasingly frequent droughts, especially in the center and north of the country, have made citizens suffer.

Climate change has altered precipitation patterns, meaning rainfall is less predictable and scarce, and overexploitation of groundwater is another critical factor.

The increase in population and the resulting increase in water consumption have depleted underground aquifers, decreasing water levels and generating droughts in several regions.

According to the World Resources Institute, several Mexican states face a significant risk of water stress by 2030.. Among these are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, State of Mexico and Mexico City. These regions could face a serious crisis if adequate water management and conservation measures are not taken.

What is being done to address this crisis?

The federal government has launched the Water Agenda 2030, a comprehensive strategy to address water problems and reverse trends that affect the sustainability of long-term economic and human development. This agenda includes measures such as rainwater harvesting, efficient water use, wastewater treatment and reuse, and protection of aquatic ecosystems.

However, not all strategies are as planned; therefore, you must know the entities and municipalities that According to WRI, there is a greater risk of not having enough water in the future.

⦿ Baja California (Arroyo Las Animas – Arroyo Santo Domingo)

⦿ Baja California Sur (Arroyo Venancio – Arroyo Salado)

⦿ Sonora (Bamorí, Matape, Concepción, Arroyo Cocaspera, Bacoachi)

⦿ Chihuahua (Casas Grandes, Conchos, Lagunas Bustillos and Mexicanos)

⦿ Tamaulipas (Matamoros and Reynosa)

⦿ Nayarit (Chacala)

⦿ Colima (Armería, Coahuayana)

⦿ Jalisco (Ameca, Ixtapa, Santiago Guadalajara)

⦿ Michoacán (Tepalcatepec, Infiernillo)

⦿ Zacatecas (Rio Grande)

⦿ Guanajuato (Río Laja)

⦿ San Luis Potosí (San José Dam)

⦿ Morelos (Amacuzac)

⦿ State of Mexico (Toluca)

⦿ Mexico City