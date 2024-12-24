The fight against the proliferation of illegal constructions that are erected on undeveloped land or in protected areas does not cease. In the Community of Madrid, municipalities such as El Molar and its surroundings, Morata de Tajuña, Titulcia, Mejorada del Campo or Colmenar de Oreja have become hotbeds of these uprisings. These buildings, built without any enabling title and which constitute a crime against territorial planning and urban planning, present an environmental problem and can harm citizen coexistence if they are linked to other illegal activities. An example is the Vega del Tajuña, when some clans from sector 6 of the Cañada Real Galiana began to disembark in the area to save the drug business.

During the last months, from June to November, agents of the Civil Guard, through the Nature Protection Unit of the Madrid Command – whose function is to ensure compliance with environmental regulations -, together with with the General Directorate of Urban Planning, municipal technicians and local police from several municipalities, a total of 90 inspections on constructions of this type located in Fuente el Saz del Jarama, Chinchón, Mejorada del Campo and Algete, in the so-called Foundations operation 24.

These inspections have been carried out in two exploitation phases. Thanks to them, 81 people have been investigated for the execution of illegal constructions on undeveloped and protected land, two people for usurpation of water and fraud of fluids and electricity, and another person for disobedience to authority, by breaking the resolution of the seal and stoppage of works at the Mejorada del Campo City Council, as announced yesterday by the Civil Guard through a statement.

In addition to the investigation for the crime against territorial planning and urban planning, 80 reports-complaints have been made to the respective city councils so that they can proceed to ratify the measures of complaint and stoppage of the illegally detected works, as well as to initiate the respective procedures for restitution of urban planning legality with the consequent demolition of the construction if necessary.









«With this type of operations we contribute to the protection of territorial planning and urban planning that significantly affects the environment and the species of flora and fauna that inhabit it, all to achieve sustainable use of spaces and the protection of natural resources in the Autonomous Community,” indicated the Madrid command, which also recalled that these illegal settlements do not have adequate roads and paving, as well as lighting or hydrants as they lack drinking water supplies, which contributes to the risk. that they can the homes themselves and their inhabitants suffer.

Restoration in El Molar

Last March, the regional Executive completed the demolition works – with an investment of more than 414,000 euros – of an illegal building located in the Arroyo del Povo area, in the municipality of El Molar. The construction, which constituted a crime against territorial planning, was made up of eleven facilities, among which was a three-story building still unfinished, an isolated single-family home and three industrial warehouses.

The objective of this intervention was to carry out a naturalization as soon as possible of the then squatted plot. Thus, material for agricultural and livestock use present in the warehouses was recovered.