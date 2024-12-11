Junts and the PNV, regular partners of the Government, have joined their votes with the PP and Vox to overthrow this Tuesday in the Plenary Session of Congress a bill presented by the PSOE so that people of legal age can express their wishes in advance about the care and assistance treatment they wish to receive at the end of their life.

Specifically, the initiative defended by the socialist Caridad Rives sought to establish a new regulation on advance instructionswith different purposes: on the one hand, to adapt to the provisions of the euthanasia law, incorporating the request for assistance in dying among the situations that are a reason for making this early expression of will; on the other hand, regulate that prior instructions are produced within the legal limits, eliminating the reference to the ‘Lex artis’, and providing greater legal certainty to their application.

But the Plenary Session of Congress has refused to take it into consideration, ending its parliamentary processing. The initiative added 162 votes, as the PSOE achieved the support of Sumar, ERC and Bildu, among other allies of the Government, but They were insufficient compared to the 180 votes which were added by the PP, Vox, Junts and the PNV.