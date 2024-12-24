Barça’s last comfort zone is that it plays very well but loses because it has bad luck. Losing is never playing well when the pattern of failure is always the same. Barcelona’s shipwreck is repeated game by game. There is a diagram of their defeats. When the players do not come out as if they were asleep – which also happens, especially against lesser rivals – the team starts effervescent, just as it started with Xavi, and if the minutes pass and they do not manage to convert their opportunities, they do not always very clear, he gets tired, languishes, and on the edge of half-time the rival takes control of the ball. Not completely, sometimes, but it does progress in improvement. The second halves are more open, Barça has its own thing but also concedes much more in defense and if everything goes well for the opponent they can tie the game or even win it. There must be a few circumstances, not just one, but it is absurd not to recognize that lately these circumstances have occurred and that they cannot be attributed to bad luck, because when the same thing happens to you for five or six games it means that others have learned to neutralize you , or at least to try, and that you have a problem. That Flick is liked and that coach Xavi is disliked by his tangled press conferences cannot lead us to deny reality, because this type of denial usually has dire consequences. Flick’s Barça is in crisis as always when you don’t win. The team no longer surprises as much with its offside trick and rivals have learned to hurt it. It is logical that it happens. The German coach will show that he deserves the position if he knows how to help his players find a solution to their current difficulties. Good technicians are of course those who chain memorable streaks of victories but also and above all those who know how to respond to new problems. Although the German has not yet said “this is what it is,” he has begun to half suggest it, and has right as Xavi was and Koeman was when they also said it. The team plays better than last seasons and according to a more elegant and orderly idea of ​​football. But the Barça squad continues to be extraordinarily young and is spectacularly unbalanced. The young people are promising but we will see how many crystallize and when. Denying the quality of Lamine Yamal is as out of place as loading a minor with the weight and responsibility of leading a team. Standard related news If Barcelona 1 – Atlético 2 Flick’s Barça goes to waste and Atlético Salvador Sostres ends the year in the lead standard No Football This is the classification: double overtaking Barça Miguel ZarzaAs for the decompensation, it is due to signings more based on commission agents customs of the president than in the sporting needs of the team. Denying this is a desire to deny reality. Trying to deny or conceal the consequences of these two factors, youth and commission agents, is also a desire to not want to see what happens. Despite the overwhelming euphoria caused by the arrival of Hansi Flick to the bench, and his indisputable manners and good intentions If this team one day becomes champion, which it can be, it will be in some time and with a lot of work. At the moment they are excited and exciting kids, who are good at playing football but without having won anything or having shown that they have the character needed to achieve it. Neither Barça plays well nor is bad luck an acceptable explanation. between clean and free adults. Nobody denies that this team and these players can bring great joy, but they have a long way to go and it will be much longer if instead of thinking and reacting they settle for the mediocrity of excuses.

