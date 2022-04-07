Thursday, April 7, 2022, 08:27



Agents of the Local Police of the Espinardo barracks proceeded, at dawn on Wednesday, to identify and investigate two men for a crime against public health. The policemen surprised the two men while unloading 51 marijuana cuttings, several bags of fertilizer for growing plants and an air extractor for gardening on a street in the Murcian neighborhood from a vehicle parked on public roads. The police also initiated the corresponding proceedings for an alleged crime against public health.