Abandoned has been the subject of controversy for nearly a year. However, now the founder of Blue Box Game Studio, Hasan Kahramanspoke with IGN to set the record straight on a few issues.

Shortly after the game was announced, rumors surfaced that it was a new Silent Hill developed by Hideo Kojima. More recently, fans believed the game had been canceled due to the deletion of many posts on the Blue Box Game Studios Twitter account. In the interview, Kahraman tried to explain everything.

Kahraman touched on two interesting points that have never been publicly discussed before. The first is the story, centered on the protagonist who is dropped into the middle of the wilderness and hunted down by a sect.

This cult is led by an evil man, the one with the eyepatch that some fans have associated with Metal Gear Solid. It turns out that this man, the only one who hunts down the players during the game, is the brother of the protagonist. This character and his brother were separated when their parents died, but the protagonist was too young to remember anything, so he doesn’t realize he has a brother.

No other details of the story were touched upon, but Kahraman added that Abandoned: Prologue, the standalone game that will be released via Abandoned: Realtime Experience, will need to be purchased to play. The price is low according to Kaharaman because it’s only a two-hour game, but the earnings will help finance the development of the main title.

Source: Gamepur.