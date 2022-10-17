Michael Jared Trainor, who went to Ferndale, California, to surf on the second of October, when he discovered a change in the shape of the water, which he expected to be an indication of the presence of a shark or more.

The British newspaper “Daily Star” quoted Trainor as saying: “I flipped in the waves and went under the water. My right leg was bitten off. I could hear it, and the shark was trying to pull me into the depths.”

“I tried really hard to get out of his jaws and I think my skateboard helped me a lot with that,” he added.

After getting out of the water, Trainor did not realize the severity of his situation until the ambulance arrived, when he saw the bite marks on the surfboard.

Trainor explained that he estimated that the shark weighed in the order of 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms).

Trainor suffered 6 injuries in the form of a tear, the deepest of which was in his knee, and part of his bones were also penetrated, but the doctor supervising him told him that he was lucky because the shark missed his femoral artery.