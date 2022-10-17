105-year-old Irene Gilbert called fruits, vegetables and meat the best diet for longevity

A resident of the UK celebrated her 105th birthday and named the best products for longevity. About it informs Evening Chronicle.

Irene Gilbert celebrated a significant date on October 12th. Numerous friends and relatives came to congratulate a woman living in a nursing home in Newcastle, Tyne and Wear. The Briton was born in London in 1917 and worked all her life as an accountant for Heinz and Birdseye. Gilbert raised two sons, she has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Gilbert believes that the secret to her longevity lies in the right diet. “She has always believed that it is necessary to eat fresh fruits, vegetables and quality meat. When an aunt is asked how she manages to look so good, she replies that it is in these products, ”said the niece of the 105-year-old centenarian Sally Tolson. The woman added that with age, her aunt also fell in love with chocolate, but eats it little by little.

Nursing home staff arranged a big celebration for the woman and her guests with balloons and a big cake.

