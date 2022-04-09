The young striker has dad and brother fighting at home. Beres and Askildsen pamper him, Vieira invites him to lunch and dinner

Vladyslav Supryaga (22) and the banner for Alexandr, a Ukrainian Sampdoria fan who lives in Kherson

Genoa – «It’s not ready yet». Marco Giampaolo on the eve of the match against Roma had defined with these words the situation of Vladyslav Supryaga. Purchased in January by Dinamo Kiev for the “investments for the future” category, the 22-year-old Ukrainian made a fleeting appearance at Ferraris against Sassuolo, taking the place of Gabbiadini.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS