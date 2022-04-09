Russia-Ukraine War: World War III one step away, “direct military confrontation with new weapons in Kiev”

Military assistance toUkraine it could potentially lead to a “direct military confrontation” between the US and Russia. She stated it to Newsweek the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov. “Western states are directly involved in current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, inciting further bloodshed – he said – Such actions are dangerous and provocative because they are directed against our state”.

“They can bring the United States and the Russia on the way of a direct military confrontation – he pressed – Any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, carried out by convoys through the territory of Ukraine, is a legitimate military objective for our armed forces “. And speaking of what for Vladimir Putin is a “special military operation”, Antonov reiterated that the “attacks are only against military targets and exclusively with high-precision weapons”, rejecting the accusations of attacks on civilians and stating that “the occupation of Ukraine is not the ‘objective of the special operation “.

