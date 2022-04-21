Two issues have shown the temperament of the Supreme Court: when it was unable to resolve the unconstitutionality of the dislocating question about revocation and turned it into ratification by the president. Another, the one related to the law of the electrical industry in which also, only seven ministers, according to Zaldívar’s votes, considered it unconstitutional. This episode, this work of undermining, shows the decomposition of the institutions, the corruption and dependency that exists in the body that insists on showing itself as a dependency of the Executive instead of the constitutional court that Mexico requires. The undermining work of four ministers and ministers who are interspersed with the president of the Supreme Court, who heads them and indoctrinates them, is a betrayal of the Constitution. (Shoe work is the one that is hidden and is done surreptitiously).

A retired minister, Genaro Góngora, who presided over the Supreme Court during the administrations of Zedillo and Fox, came onto the scene. In those days AMLO was persecuted by the Fox government. It was known that Minister Azuela, affiliated with the right, would go to see Fox to guide him on the process of removing the immunity of the head of government. Góngora, supposedly from the left, was crossing Pino Suárez street to visit AMLO in his Regency office and analyze the defense strategy.

Góngora, who seemed like a good person, turned out to be such a monster that he was condemned by society and the academic faculty for “using his influence to put the mother of his two children in jail (for a year); haggling over money claiming that they don’t need it because they have autism” (El País).

This sinister character, legal adviser to AMLO, has addressed a letter, in his capacity as president of the Academic Council of MexicoJusto.Org.AC. to the president of the Supreme Court, noting that he sees “with deep concern, how the Law of the Electricity Industry was voted and we can clearly appreciate the incidence of the Executive Power in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.” He did not refer to the worst of the matter, such as failing to count the votes that would have determined the unconstitutionality of the Law.

Normally you have to respect the message, regardless of the messenger. However, it is so bizarre that Góngora, almost expelled from the faculty of the UNAM Law School, wants to set himself up as a democrat, an opponent of AMLO’s central project (the nationalization of the electricity industry, now on the canvas), whom he slyly served.

The worst thing that could happen to democratic organizations like MéxicoJusto is that they hide behind despicable people, unpresentable like the retired minister. Anything Góngora says falls apart due to his non-existent integrity and moral quality.

The Executive Branch is experiencing one of its worst moments. The only one capable of correcting the presidential assault on illegality is the Judicial Power of the Federation. For this reason, we must support their actions and obey their decisions, despite the fact that they may be part of the same black sheep that, with their work as a shaver, harm the jurisdictional majesty.