If you manage to unload it, you win a prize. HyperX, a subsidiary of HP, must have hired Harry Potter as the engineer for the Cloud Alpha gaming headset. Simply its battery lasts 300 hours. You might get tired of counting before reaching 0%.

The company says it uses a 1,500 mAh lithium-polymer battery (others also use it and the duration is no more than 30 hours) and a dual camera to accommodate it, but none of that explains how it holds up so long — an industrial secret, they admit. . Sound doesn’t fall behind and isn’t the key to making it cheap ($200), as it uses 50mm drivers, standard in great gaming headsets.

(Note published in issue 1270 of Revista Dinheiro)