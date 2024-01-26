You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Machado was proclaimed a candidate for the presidential elections.
EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÃ‰RREZ
Machado was proclaimed a candidate for the presidential elections.
The opposition candidate has a 15-year disqualification that prevents her from competing in elections.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ratified this Friday that regarding the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition, Maria Corina Machadohas a 15-year disqualification that prevents him from competing in the elections scheduled for the second half of this year.
(We recommend: Is the Chavismo-opposition agreement about to be broken in the face of the presidential elections?)
Machado has assured that she was never notified of any disqualification, but had asked the Supreme Court to review her case.
Machado, who swept last October's primaries with more than 2 million votes (90%), challenged the administrative sanction that prevents him from running for public office, as part of a mechanism designed by the government under pressure from the United States, which demands conditions for the 2024 presidential elections in exchange for lifting sanctions.
A few weeks ago, however, the opposition leader's legal team reported that the TSJ had denied them access to the file of the appeal she filed against the political disqualification, ratified this Friday.
(Developing).
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Supreme #Court #Venezuela #ratifies #disqualification #María #Corina #Machado
Leave a Reply