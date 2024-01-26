The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ratified this Friday that regarding the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition, Maria Corina Machadohas a 15-year disqualification that prevents him from competing in the elections scheduled for the second half of this year.

(We recommend: Is the Chavismo-opposition agreement about to be broken in the face of the presidential elections?)

Machado has assured that she was never notified of any disqualification, but had asked the Supreme Court to review her case.

Machado, who swept last October's primaries with more than 2 million votes (90%), challenged the administrative sanction that prevents him from running for public office, as part of a mechanism designed by the government under pressure from the United States, which demands conditions for the 2024 presidential elections in exchange for lifting sanctions.

A few weeks ago, however, the opposition leader's legal team reported that the TSJ had denied them access to the file of the appeal she filed against the political disqualification, ratified this Friday.

(Developing).