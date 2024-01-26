Izvestia: a number of weapons transferred to Ukraine did not meet the expectations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A number of Western weapons transferred to Ukraine did not meet the expectations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They write about this with reference to military expert, founder of the Military Russia portal Dmitry Kornev “News”.

The publication names the British Challenger-2 tank, the American Stryker wheeled armored personnel carrier, the Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones, and the American Switchblade kamikaze drones as those that did not live up to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' hopes.

According to Kornev, the Challenger-2 is one of the most protected tanks in the world, but the Russian military would find ways to combat it. Realizing this, the Ukrainians almost do not involve the British vehicle in combat operations.

The expert called the Stryker wheeled armored personnel carrier a successful vehicle, but it was unlucky with the way it was used.