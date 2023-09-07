Thursday, September 7, 2023
Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico announces decriminalization of abortion throughout the country

September 7, 2023
Thousands of women in Mexico demand access to abortion

Hundreds of women wearing green scarves in Guadalajara.

Hundreds of women wearing green scarves in Guadalajara.

The Court granted an injunction to the Information Group on Chosen Reproduction.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico granted this Wednesday an amparo to the Information Group on Chosen Reproduction (GIRE), with which decriminalizes abortion at the federal level.

The First Chamber of the Court declared the legal system that penalizes abortion in the Federal Criminal Code unconstitutional, since, according to what it said, it violates the human rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate.

GIRE, a feminist and human rights organization, filed an amparo against the Union Congress and the Federal Executive for having issued a regulation that criminalizes abortion.

This amparo was analyzed by the Court, which concluded that the section of the Federal Penal Code that criminalizes abortion will no longer have effect, therefore No woman or pregnant person, nor health personnel, can be punished for having an abortion, the feminist organization said in a statement..

In its letter, the GIRE indicated that with this resolution, any health institution in the Mexican country must provide abortion services to all women and people with the capacity to gestate who request it.

(Developing).

