Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico announces decriminalization of abortion throughout the country

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hundreds of women wearing green scarves in Guadalajara.
Hundreds of women wearing green scarves in Guadalajara.
The Court granted an injunction to the Information Group on Chosen Reproduction.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico granted this Wednesday an amparo to the Information Group on Chosen Reproduction (GIRE), with which decriminalizes abortion at the federal level.
The First Chamber of the Court declared the legal system that penalizes abortion in the Federal Criminal Code unconstitutional, since, according to what it said, it violates the human rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate.
GIRE, a feminist and human rights organization, filed an amparo against the Union Congress and the Federal Executive for having issued a regulation that criminalizes abortion.
This amparo was analyzed by the Court, which concluded that the section of the Federal Penal Code that criminalizes abortion will no longer have effect, therefore No woman or pregnant person, nor health personnel, can be punished for having an abortion, the feminist organization said in a statement..
In its letter, the GIRE indicated that with this resolution, any health institution in the Mexican country must provide abortion services to all women and people with the capacity to gestate who request it.
(Developing).
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Supreme #Court #Justice #Mexico #announces #decriminalization #abortion #country
Leave a Reply