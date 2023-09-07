The acclaimed anime series Attack on Titan (shingeki no kyojin) has been a global phenomenon since its debut, and fans have been eager to see how the conclusion to this epic story plays out. Last March, the first of two specials that will mark the closure of Hajime Isayama’s work premiered, and now, fans of the series will be able to enjoy the first of two parts of this long-awaited special on crunchyroll from September 10 at 11:30 am, Mexico City time.

But the excitement doesn’t end there, as fans in Latin America have an additional reason to celebrate. This special will be available on crunchyroll dubbed in Latin Spanish, allowing viewers to enjoy the intensity and emotion of Attack on Titan in your own language.

The dubbing director, Gerardo Ortega, will lead a talented list of actors who will give life to the iconic characters of the series. The wait has been long, but fans will finally be able to fully immerse themselves in humanity’s final battle against the Titans in this thrilling installment. Below we share the complete list of the cast:

Eren – Miguel Angel Leal

Armin – Hector Ireta de Alba

Mikasa – Ana Lobo

Jean – Gerardo Ortega

Haji – Rossy Aguirre

Levi – Gabriel Basurto

Reiner – Alfonso Obregon

Annie – Gina Sanchez

Connie – Alberto Bernal

Pieck – Dolores Mondragon

Gabi – Danann Huicochea

Falco – Diego Becerril

Zeke – Alex Moreno

By the way, the dubbing will also be available in English, Portuguese, German and Russian on the same date. Meanwhile, we will continue to wait for confirmation of the premiere of the second part of this special.

Via: xataka

Author’s note: Well, one more reason to rehire. crunchyroll and marathon.