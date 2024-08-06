Juarez City.- Through the digital application “IME Educational App”, the Institute for Mexicans Abroad in collaboration with the Coordination of Open University, Educational Innovation and Distance Education of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) seeks to guide compatriots who live outside the country or who have returned, on the educational programs and services they can access.

This is an application that allows you to find various options to finish, continue or enrich your distance education in Mexico from basic, high school or higher education levels.

They can also find out how to validate their studies, obtain a scholarship or look for technical careers, among other things.

“Download the Educational App, learn about study opportunities, distance education options in Mexico, digital resources in Spanish, scholarships and validation of studies,” the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso urged fellow migrants through its social networks.

The digital platform, which can be accessed through the link bit.ly/3kaVgWc, facilitates the search for educational opportunities required by the Mexican population in a context of mobility, offering telephone numbers, emails and addresses of the various institutions to resolve doubts.

“Take advantage of these opportunities, regardless of your immigration status. Remember that with education you can change your future,” UNAM urged Mexican migrants.

According to data from the United States government, during Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector recorded 130,900 irregular entries of Mexican migrants, while the first nine months of FY-2024 added 5,043 more entries.

In FY 2023, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents processed 18,769 Mexicans at the El Paso Field Operations Office, and 15,670 more in the first nine months of FY 2024.