Millionaires has the mission of overcoming Junior this Wednesday in El Campín, in the second leg of the Super League that will define the new champion of this tournament.

The 1-0 in favor of Junior is a minimal advantage that the blue team hopes to be able to reverse. The technician Alberto Gamero He analyzed what this second leg will be like, his strategy and his desire to win another title.

Gamero's words

Tactical system, with one or two forwards?: “We have managed this structure in training and everything is what the team feels most secure in. They are losing 1-0 but the opponent is careful, you have to be patient to find the match. There are possibilities with the same structure or the that we handle”.

Change compared to Sunday: “Against DIM we needed more control. We played with a long pass. Macka is already good and we have alternatives to play with him, inside, outside, in the middle. He will surely play tomorrow.”

Proposal: “We're looking for locals. Junior played an important game in Barranquilla. Here we will try to have more of the ball and look for the opposing goal more. Millonarios, visiting or local, try to play the same. The idea is to advance lines and have Junior more in their zone “And control its sides.”

The sides: “Alfonzo and Banguero have gelled very quickly. They have the idea of ​​going on the attack, at times going inside, and being markers.”

Gamero Finals: “Satisfaction. This has a merit, which is the management part. When it had to be determined whether to continue or not, they decided yes, in 2021. It has been a joint effort. Fifth final in four years. Our fans want the title, we will go out to to play that game for that. With this fan base the team is inflated.”

Absences: “Vargas, he has a week left. Pereira the same. Cataño, two weeks. Sanders is already there.”

Back to goals: “The definition has been inconvenient, sometimes we create more than we do. Against Medellín, in others we have reached further and we have not won. In this one we were forceful. We have worked a lot on the definition. Hopefully this year we will be much more effective” .

Correct and strengthen: “It's final and because we're losing we don't have to go out desperate or disorganized to look for a tie. If we can tie in the first half as quickly as possible. But we have to be intelligent, the opponent has a good volume of attack. try to do goal and they don't score against us, defend ourselves well. We can't despair. We're going to be patient to go out and win.”

Experience: “The majority have already played finals. Maturity is going to prevail. Decision making is going to be very important. We have a much more mature team, which is accustomed to having a full stadium.”

