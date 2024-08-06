Juarez City.- Following the statements made by the Chihuahua athlete Uziel Muñoz Galarza, in which he expressed his discontent and lack of support from the Chihuahua Sports Institute (ICHD), the state government regrets what happened in the previous administration of the six-year term (2016-2021).

The State Government explained that in 2021, during the administration of Javier Corral, scholarships were stopped for 178 athletes, including high-performance athletes such as Uziel Muñoz, who since that year was part of the team of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

The lack of resources in the 2016-2021 administration caused many athletes to emigrate to other states or outside the country, as in the case of Uziel Muñoz, who in his qualification process represents the state of Nuevo León because he was offered a greater financial incentive.

However, this practice does not only occur in Chihuahua. Dozens of athletes in the country emigrate to other states where they find greater opportunities for educational and sports development.

The current administration regretted the neglect that athletes and coaches suffered, such as the reduction of scholarships and support during the previous government, and will seek the opportunity to establish communication in order to support them in future cycles, with the return of scholarships and economic incentives for high-performance athletes, as is the case here.

He reported that in October 2021 the scholarships were awarded again and paid from October to December of that year; however, Uziel was already on leave from the state and was part of the UANL.

He announced that since the end of 2021, when the scholarships were reinstated, payments have not stopped to the athletes and coaches who benefited from them.

He indicated that high-performance athletes who approached to request support to carry out their process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were granted the financial resources for their cause, as in the case of race walker Andrés Olivas Núñez, who in the end did not manage to qualify for the world’s top sporting event.