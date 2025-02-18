Richard Pena, the actor in charge of putting his voice in OFF of First Dates At the beginning of the program and presenting some of the diners, he commented on Tuesday A new surprising fact about love.

After his classic: “Hasn’t a perfect night left to find love?” “According to some surveys, 80% of sex addicts are men”.

“The most addicted age strip is usually between 34 and 41 years and WHO has already described it as a psychological disease (it is classified as a mental health disorder in the International Classification List (CIE) of the World Health Organization). Like everything in life, extremes are not good, “he added.

CIE-11 defines disorder compulsive sexual behavior as “a persistent pattern of failure to control sexual and repetitive sexual or sexual impulses that result in repetitive sexual behavior.”





And is that sexual addiction is a state characterized by compulsive sexual behaviorthat is, compulsive participation in sexual activities, particularly relationships.

“Tonight come to First Dates single who want to be addicted, but to love“, concluded the Barcelona, ​​giving way to the presentations of the Daters They were going to visit Carlos Sobera’s love restaurant.