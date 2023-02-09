Ssuperstar Cristiano Ronaldo really caught the eye for the first time in his new sporting homeland of Saudi Arabia and delighted the fans with a four-pack. The Portuguese scored all four goals in his club Al-Nassr’s 4-0 (2-0) win at Al-Wehda and single-handedly took his team back to the top of the table.

Ronaldo, who is said to earn 200 million euros a year for his engagement in Saudi Arabia, scored in the 21st, 40th, 53rd (penalty) and 61st minute on Thursday. The five-time world footballer scored his first league goal for his new club just last week.