The Colombian National Teamwithout playing, before his match against Brazil this Thursday, has already secured his place at the Indonesian World Cupthe first of his goals in the youth South American.

first achievement

The draw between Venezuela and Ecuador 1-1 in the first game this Thursday on the fourth date of the final hexagonal, certifies the classification of the Colombian team, which joins Brazil and Uruguay in the orbital appointment. There is a quota.

Colombia thus achieves its first goal in the South American, now, it will go for the feat of

fight for the title of the youth tournament and to classify the Panamerican Games (the first three).

Uruguay and Brazil have 9 points. Colombia has 6 and has two games left. In the second round, Paraguay and Uruguay face each other.

Ecuador played for Colombia

La Vinotinto had gone ahead with a controversial goal with the hand of striker Brayan Alcócer, but could not withstand Ecuador’s onslaught and lost a golden opportunity to play in the World Cup, so now it will depend on what Paraguay does this afternoon against Uruguay and defeating hosts Colombia on Sunday.

Venezuela came out with everything and opened the scoring at minute 2 in a controversial play in which the midfielder Yerson Chacón sent a cross from the right side that Alcócer, with a swipe, sent to the back of the goal of Gilmar Napawithout the Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera noticing.

The Argentine team Fabrizio Coloccinisuspended and replaced on the lime line by Nicolás Medina, tried to increase the advantage on the counterattack and Álcocer, very connected, was about to do so in a one-on-one in which he took a deflected shot.

Those led by Jimmy Bran, meanwhile, had many difficulties to show their best version and were barely able to get close to Frankarlos Benítez’s goal with two shots from José Klinger, one saved by the Venezuelan goalkeeper and another that went wide without much danger.

Both teams, however, had to deal with injuries in the early stages. La Vinotinto lost Chacón, who has been one of their best players in the championship, while La Tri saw midfielder Patrickson Delgado, a promising Ajax player, leave.

That did not change the context of a game in which Venezuela continued to dominate and Ecuador could not find a way, although they continued to get closer with shots that passed without much danger near Benítez’s goal.

In the second half, those led by Coloccini withdrew and Bran’s team began to insistently search for a tie that would leave them alive in the last day. That was how Minda’s chances arrived, who took a deflected shot and Sebastián González with a shot saved without much difficulty by Benítez.

With the passing of the minutes, the spark of Ecuador was running out and, despite the entry of attacking players such as Yaimar Medina and Cristhoper Zambrano, Bran’s team had many difficulties to break the Venezuelan defense again, reinforced with the entry of the tall center-back Santiago Gómez for midfielder Andrés Romero.

In the end, when Vinotinto’s victory seemed closed, Cristhoper Zambrano, who had entered in the second half, took advantage of a filtered phase by Óscar Zambrano and took a right hand on the edge of the area with which he extinguished the illusion of Venezuela, which continues to live and qualifying will be played on Sunday against the host Colombia.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news