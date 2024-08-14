THE’autonomy and the charging speed are undoubtedly some of the most important aspects to consider when purchasing a smartphone. For many years, manufacturing companies have tried to find the right compromise between the computing power of the processor and the safety in fast chargingwithout compromising of course theautonomy of the smartphone.

realme’s breakthrough In fact, batteries do not always allow you to get to the end of the day unharmed, which is why the functions of fast charging introduced over the last few years by various manufacturers, they are becoming nothing short of essential, allowing users to save significant amounts of time. Realme SuperSonic Charge 320W In light of this the company realme comes to our aid with the presentation (after more than two years of research) of its new generation charging technology, from well 320W of power: is called SuperSonic Chargeand promises nothing short of formidable performance.