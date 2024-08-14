Realme officially presents SuperSonic Charge, a new charging technology that allows you to charge your smartphone at truly astonishing speed.
THE’autonomy and the charging speed are undoubtedly some of the most important aspects to consider when purchasing a smartphone. For many years, manufacturing companies have tried to find the right compromise between the computing power of the processor and the safety in fast chargingwithout compromising of course theautonomy of the smartphone.
realme’s breakthrough
In fact, batteries do not always allow you to get to the end of the day unharmed, which is why the functions of fast charging introduced over the last few years by various manufacturers, they are becoming nothing short of essential, allowing users to save significant amounts of time.
In light of this the company realme comes to our aid with the presentation (after more than two years of research) of its new generation charging technology, from well 320W of power: is called SuperSonic Chargeand promises nothing short of formidable performance.
SuperSonic Charge: Fast Charging…Faster Than Any Other
Surpassing what happened just over a year ago with realme GT3 and its 240W of power, realme has taken a further step forward by introducing the new 320W SuperSonic Charge technology. The results obtained in this case are truly surprising: SuperSonic Charge would in fact be able to fully charge a smartphone in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. It is also possible to get to the 26% charge in just one minuteovercoming the 50% in just under two minutes. Therefore, the time for a coffee will be enough to bring the smartphone to a sufficiently reasonable level of charge to face the rest of the day.
The introduction of SuperSonic Charge was enabled by the presence of innovative technologies, including the first foldable battery with 4420 mAh capacitywhich presents four cells with a thickness of less than 3 millimeters which can be recharged simultaneously, drastically reducing times and offering a 10% increase in capacity compared to traditional batteries. Great focus was also given to the safetythanks to the presence of the AirgGap voltage transformerwhich is able to keep the high voltage isolated from the battery, thus ensuring a totally risk-free charging process of any kind.
