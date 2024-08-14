Ciudad Juarez.- The Consul General of the United States in Ciudad Juárez, Rafael Foley, visited the Enrique “Kiki Romero” shelter today, accompanied by representatives of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, Word Vision, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization for Migration and officials from the Department of State in Washington.

During the visit, the operation of the shelter and the conditions of the migrants who use it were examined.

Santiago González Reyes, director of Human Rights for the Municipality, said that the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the work of the shelter.

González Reyes highlighted that the visitors received recognition for the local administration, mentioning the support of the City Secretary, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, and the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.