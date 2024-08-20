Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Tuesday 20 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 20 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love, it will be better not to make any missteps in the next few hours. Before breaking off a long relationship, it is better to think carefully. As for work, a good collaboration will arrive in the next few months, take advantage of it! Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 20, 2024), a problem concerning the house could take up more of your time than expected during the next few hours of this end of the month. As for work, be careful with finances even if Mercury, which is now in a good aspect, can improve a professional relationship!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love it is better to take a little rest, especially those who have lived everything in a polemical way in recent times. As for work, you are strong but it is better to play all the cards at your disposal well. One after the other…

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the stars are on your side: in love now is not the time to waste and throw away opportunities. As for work, there is a bit of confusion, but it is better not to give in to provocations! Something will be fixed, but you must give your best in every field.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 20, 2024), this day in love will bring with it a few too many doubts. As for work, there are some bureaucratic problems to deal with, try to stay calm and don’t get nervous! Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to your plans.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the Moon is on your side and in love, beautiful emotions could arise, all to be experienced. As for work, no one will now be able to hurt you!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 19, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: with the moon so favorable you will not be able to fail to achieve great things in every sector. Roll up your sleeves.

