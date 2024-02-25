Bulega's successes don't stop Lowes
The winter break and pre-season tests had generated a lot of curiosity about what the debut of riders like Razgatlioglu and Rea would be like, ready to start a new chapter in their careers after a long period spent with Yamaha and Kawasaki respectively. However, the one who was most convincing in the first round of the 2024 world championship was a rookie like Nicolò Bulega, ahead of everyone both in Superpole and in Race 1. Yet, despite the excellent show of strength, the championship leadership does not belong to the Ducati native from Emilia. In fact, the world championship leader is Alex Lowes, who with successes in the Superpole Race and Race 2 leads the group with a 9-point advantage over the Supersport champion. A double which however did not allow the Kawasaki to top the Manufacturers' standings, even if the gap from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is only one point.
Superbike, the Riders' Ranking after Phillip Island 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|50
|2
|Nicolò Bulega
|Ducati
|41
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|29
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|29
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|27
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|24
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|20
|8
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|18
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|15
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|15
|11
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|14
|12
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|13
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|9
|14
|Axel Bassani
|Kawasaki
|9
|15
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|8
|16
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|5
|17
|Philipp Öttl
|Yamaha
|2
|18
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|1
Manufacturers Ranking
|POS.
|MANUFACTURER
|POINTS
|1
|Ducati
|51
|2
|Kawasaki
|50
|3
|Yamaha
|36
|4
|BMW
|26
|5
|Honda
|9
Next appointment
Once the first round of the season has concluded, the Superbike will make its debut in Europe in a month, from March 22nd to 24th. Teams and riders will arrive in Barcelona for the Catalonia Roundthe first of three overall scheduled in Spain.
