Bulega's successes don't stop Lowes

The winter break and pre-season tests had generated a lot of curiosity about what the debut of riders like Razgatlioglu and Rea would be like, ready to start a new chapter in their careers after a long period spent with Yamaha and Kawasaki respectively. However, the one who was most convincing in the first round of the 2024 world championship was a rookie like Nicolò Bulega, ahead of everyone both in Superpole and in Race 1. Yet, despite the excellent show of strength, the championship leadership does not belong to the Ducati native from Emilia. In fact, the world championship leader is Alex Lowes, who with successes in the Superpole Race and Race 2 leads the group with a 9-point advantage over the Supersport champion. A double which however did not allow the Kawasaki to top the Manufacturers' standings, even if the gap from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is only one point.

Superbike, the Riders' Ranking after Phillip Island 2024

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 50 2 Nicolò Bulega Ducati 41 3 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 29 4 Andrea Iannone Ducati 29 5 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 27 6 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 24 7 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 20 8 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW 18 9 Michael van der Mark BMW 15 10 Garrett Gerloff BMW 15 11 Sam Lowes Ducati 14 12 Michael Rinaldi Ducati 13 13 Xavi Vierge Honda 9 14 Axel Bassani Kawasaki 9 15 Remy Gardner Yamaha 8 16 Scott Redding BMW 5 17 Philipp Öttl Yamaha 2 18 Bradley Ray Yamaha 1

Manufacturers Ranking

POS. MANUFACTURER POINTS 1 Ducati 51 2 Kawasaki 50 3 Yamaha 36 4 BMW 26 5 Honda 9

Next appointment

Once the first round of the season has concluded, the Superbike will make its debut in Europe in a month, from March 22nd to 24th. Teams and riders will arrive in Barcelona for the Catalonia Roundthe first of three overall scheduled in Spain.