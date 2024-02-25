The very sad story happened in the municipality of Palestrina, within the walls of the Eliano Luzzatti high school. Antonio Negroa 59-year-old professor, lost his life in front of his students' eyes while he was teaching.

He was explaining his subject, like every day, when suddenly Antonio Negro has accused of an illness. He told his students that he was going out for a few moments, as he wasn't feeling very well and went to the bathroom. Shortly after leaving the classroom, the professor came collapsed on the ground and lost consciousness. The alarm was immediately raised to the emergency services, while a colleague tried to help him. The medical workers reached the high school in a short time and for 45 long minutes they tried to resuscitate him. Unfortunately, their every attempt was in vain and, in the end, they had no choice but to give up and declare the death of Antonio.

Born in the province of Lecce, Negro had moved with his father, when he was just a child, to the municipality of Genazzano. And it is precisely here that he had put down his roots and fulfilled himself, finding his place in the boys' institution. A job that, as his colleagues remember, he had always carried on with enthusiasm. He didn't have a family, a wife or children. His family was the school and his pupils were his pupils.

The last farewell to Antonio Negro

The last farewell was celebrated in the church Our Lady of Good Counsel of Genazzano. Many people chose to be present for the last farewell to the professor. Many people were in tears during the parish priest's homily, who underlined that Antonio has gone to the place he loved most, his class.

Friends, relatives and even students wanted to speak in his honor, beautiful thoughts that will never be forgotten. Her boys sang the song clear dawn by Vasco Rossi, because they knew how much he liked it and then they let it fly in the sky lots of balloonsfree just like their professor is now.