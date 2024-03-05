Super Tuesday, a crucial day in the race for the White House in 2024, is verified today in the United States. Voters in 15 states and one U.S. territory choose candidates for president. In addition, in a sixteenth state, the results of the Democrats will also be known.

Super Tuesday is a fundamental political event in the United States which marks a critical point in the race for the presidency. With a large number of delegates at stake and multiple states participating, this day defines the future direction of the presidential election and can have a significant impact on the fate of the leading candidates.

In fact, it is known as the most important day on the presidential primary calendar. It is characterized by the celebration of a large number of primaries and caucuses in all the country.

One of the reasons why Super Tuesday is so important lies in the large number of delegates at stake. These delegates are awarded to the leading candidates based on the results of each primary election or caucus. Delegates are essential to ensuring the nomination of a candidate at each party's national convention.

More than 800 Republican delegates and at least 1,420 Democratic delegates will be at stake. This represents approximately one-third of the total delegates needed to secure each party's nomination.

What is the importance of Super Tuesday 2024 for candidates?

For the candidates, the Super Tuesday represents an opportunity to consolidate his position in the presidential race. For both the current president, Joe Biden, and his potential Republican rival, Donald Trump, Super Tuesday will be an important indicator of his strengths and weaknesses.

Voting accessibility in several states opens opportunities and presents challenges for candidates. Photo: EFE and FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

For Trump, who leads the Republican polls, It's a chance to eliminate your remaining rivals and consolidate his position as the clear favorite for the nomination. However, according to BBCcould also reveal potential vulnerabilities in his support base, especially among college-educated suburbanites, a key demographic in the general election.

On the other hand, Biden is almost certain to secure the Democratic nomination, despite facing minor challenges from other candidates. However, Super Tuesday will provide insight into the enthusiasm of different segments of voters toward his candidacy, which could be crucial to his re-election campaign.

Super Tuesday results will not be available immediately due to voting in six different time zones. However, it is expected that US television networks, start calling states around 20:00 ET.

In addition to the results, All eyes will be on states like North Carolina, a crucial battleground in the general elections. Attention will also be paid to states like Colorado and Maine, where a recent Supreme Court decision has had an impact on ballot access.