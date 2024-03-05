Abu Dhabi Police, through its official account on the “X” platform, published awareness of the dangers of using a phone while driving, which leads to serious accidents, sudden swerving, jumping traffic lights, not paying attention to pedestrians, and passing road signs and warnings without seeing them.

#Awareness | #Abu Dhabi's police The dangers of using a phone while driving lead to serious accidents, sudden swerving, crossing traffic lights, not paying attention to pedestrians, and passing road signs and warnings without seeing them.@moiuae pic.twitter.com/MlOpHgmuFY – Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) March 5, 2024