Taylor Swift asks to vote on Super Tuesday

Singer Taylor Swift, one of the most powerful voices of the moment in the United States and around the world, has made a call to action to her followers asking them to vote on this Super Tuesday. She has done it through a message from her on her Instagram profile (where he accumulates 282 million followers) with a Story, which will disappear in 24 hours.

“Today, March 5, there are presidential primaries in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” he begins in his handwritten message. “I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who most represent you to come to power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today.”

Swift talks about Tennessee because, although she was born in Pennsylvania, she moved to the southern state in her youth to pursue a career in the country scene in Nashville. “Whether you are in Tennessee or anywhere in the United States, check your voting locations and hours,” she implores her followers, accompanying the message with a link to the website. Vote.Org, the official page with voting information.

Swift's call to action could be decisive in an election with well-known candidates who do not generate enthusiasm; rather the opposite. In a recent article about whether the singer and songwriter can be so strong as to change the vote, Alexander Theodoridis, professor of Political Science at Amherst University in Massachusetts, an expert on polarization, stated: “Because she gives her support Is a candidate going to change the way his fans think? No. It is highly unlikely. What it will do is show her enthusiasm and spread it among her fans. Let them make donations, let them be volunteers. And in her disproportionately female and young fan base, she'll say, 'Hey, you guys have to be excited.' And that enthusiasm is going to make the difference.”