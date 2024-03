PSG progresses to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after the 2-1 success at Real Sociedad, after the 2-0 obtained in Paris, thanks to Mbappé's brace. PSG's number 7 scored in the 15th minute with a shot into the bottom right corner and in the 56th minute with a shot into the opposite corner. In the 89th minute Real Sociedad made the defeat less bitter with a goal from Merino.