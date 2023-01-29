Nintendo and Illumination have released a new commercial for Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich lasts only 30 seconds but is enough to reveal the voice of Donkey Kong for the first timeplayed by Seth Rogen in the English version.

After seeing the new trailer from The Game Awards 2022, this is perhaps the first time we can appreciate a new unedited fragment of the film: although a good part of the 30 second video has already been seen in the previous trailer, the second half in particular contains of parts never seen before.

In particular, we have the opportunity to hear Donkey Kong speak for the first time, a character who is voiced by the actor in the English version Seth Rogenwhich therefore adds to the cast of stars that already makes up the Mario film.

After discovering Chriss Pratt as Mario, we got to hear Anya Taylor-Joy playing Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi, as well as Jack Black as Bowser, again with regard to the English edition, and in this case finally we also come to Donkey Kong.

As previously reported, Super Mario Bros. The Movie will hit theaters in Italy on April 6, 2023, one day earlier than the scheduled launch in the USA. Meanwhile, we have also seen the line of dedicated action figures that has appeared online just in recent days.