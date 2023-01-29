Goodbye to Vito Chimenti, the former Serie A striker felt ill in the changing rooms of the Pomarico sports field in the province of Matera. He was 69 years old. The illness before the Lucan Excellence match Pomarico-Real Senise, which then was not played. Chimenti, who was the coach of the Pomarico youth team, was rescued by the 118 operators, who tried to revive him for a long time, but without success. Born in Bari in 1953, Chimenti played in Serie A, B and C with Pistoiese, Catanzaro, Palermo (29 goals in two seasons), Taranto, Salernitana and Lecco. After becoming a coach, he was part of the technical staff of Salernitana, Foggia, Messina, Matera, Lanciano, Rimini and Virtus Casarano. In all, he made 77 appearances and scored 13 goals in Serie A.

In particular, one of the skills on the pitch for which Chimenti was often remembered was famous: the so-called ‘bicycle’, or rather that particular type of dribbling with which the former striker dribbled past opponents who tried to stop him from running towards the opponent’s goal. Chimenti lifted the ball with his heel and sent it over his head, to then find it in front of his body. The condolences of Palermo were immediate, one of the teams where Chimenti had been appreciated: the coach Corini and the forward Brunori, after the victory in Ascoli, dedicated the victory to him. The rosanero club also remembered the former striker on Twitter. “Vito is no longer here – reads Palermo’s social profile -. A friend of Palermo is leaving, a friend of those who love Palermo”.

Then the words for Chimenti on the rosanero website: “Palermo, with the president Mirri and the whole rosanero family, mourns the passing of Vito Chimenti, historic flag of the club on and off the pitch, loved by all the fans, who he himself had represented in recent years as a member of the Advisory Council of the company in series D and in the first year in series C”. For president Mirri, “a friend of Palermo is leaving, a friend of those who love Palermo, a friend of mine. A kind soul who has always represented the love for our shirt and who, not surprisingly, we also wanted to pay homage to some year ago with a work of art entirely dedicated to him at the Palermo Museum. It will always remain with us, like the memory of his ‘bicycle’, now part of our history”.