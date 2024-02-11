The Super Bowl 2024, the most anticipated sporting event in the world National Football League (NFL), is generating great expectations among its millions of fans not only because of the confrontation between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but also for the halftime show that promises to be unforgettable. The presence of more than one music star has been confirmed for this show. In addition, Taylor Swift fans are waiting to see if the singer will make it to the game after having a series of concerts in Tokyo a few hours before the big sporting event. It is important to emphasize that Travis Kelce, the singer's partner, is one of the stars of the Chiefs.

Super Bowl 2024 LIVE: latest news Will Taylor Swift and her family enjoy the Super Bowl with Travis Kelce's family? This Super Bowl Sunday will be a family celebration. Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea; her father, Scott; her brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney, will sit next to Travis' mother, Donna; his father, Ed; his brother, Jason, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. It is not yet known if the singer will be able to arrive in time from Tokyo, where she was presenting her successful tour 'The eras tour', to Las Vegas to see the sporting event. What time does the 2024 Super Bowl start? You will be able to enjoy the sporting match between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers and the long-awaited halftime show at the following times: Mexico: 5.30 pm United States, east: 5.30 p.m. Peru: 5.30 pm Colombia: 5.30 pm Ecuador: 5.30 pm Bolivia: 4.30 pm Venezuela: 4.30 pm Argentina: 5.30 pm Brazil: 5.30 pm Chile: 5.30 pm Paraguay: 5.30 pm Uruguay: 5.30 pm Spain: 11.30 pm

Who will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

In this edition, it has been announced that the main star of the halftime show will be the renowned American artist Usher, whose musical career has spanned more than three decades and has left an indelible mark on the industry. She will be accompanied by the talented Alicia Keyswho will add even more shine and excitement to this outstanding presentation.

In addition to the main duo, there has been speculation about the possible participation of special guests during Usher's performance. Although the specific names have not yet been revealed, The presence of artists with whom the rapper has collaborated in the past has been suggested, such as Lil Jon, Ludacris, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber.

During a press conference with Apple Music, Usher shared his excitement for the event and proposed that the people who will share the stage with him deserve recognition for their contributions to music, whether through past collaborations or their own individual achievements.

“I've considered new songs, but, you know, they're 12 to 15 minutes long. So it's very difficult to determine which moment matters more than others, especially with a new song.”Usher said in an interview with Billboard about the possible setlist of the performance.

When will the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show be, with Usher and Alicia Keys?

The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a location that adds an extra touch of glamor and extravagance to the already anticipated night.

The halftime show is scheduled to start at 7:50 pm (eastern Mexico). In Peru, fans will be able to enjoy the show at the same time.

With a cast of stars of this caliber and the promise of several surprises, the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the event. Likewise, it keeps fans in suspense and eager to witness a spectacle that will be etched in the collective memory for years to come.