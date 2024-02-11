The first indications are positive. In about ten days of testing on the dynamic bench, the SF-24 has already “traveled” a few thousand kilometers without any particular problems and, above all, respecting the objectives that the Cavallino technicians had set themselves when deciding on the seventieth single-seater in history of the Scuderia.

The preparatory work for the presentation of the red set for Tuesday 13th at midday has been completed: the SF-24 is ready to face the 15 km shakedown granted by the FIA ​​while waiting to return to the track in Fiorano for the filming day on Wednesday 14th.

In this case the work plan will be more consistent because the (few) laps necessary to satisfy the commercial shooting will be followed by the (many) laps that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will split to complete the expected 200 km. It will be Ferrari's only test before shipping the cars to Bahrain where the 2024 season will begin: the pre-championship tests will take place from 21 to 23 February, while the opening GP will take place on the following weekend.

In Sports Management there is the belief that the job has been done in the best possible way: the tests on the dynamic bench, where the complete car is subjected to very tough tests by simulating the GPs on the calendar, re-proposing the temperature and humidity conditions that will be faced during the season, to stress the systems and verify their reliability.

Consider that the SF-24 was instrumented with 20 kg of sensors and other investigation tools useful for scanning the behavior of the red car before it actually makes its debut on the track. The parameters that emerged from the tests were positive, a sign that the car should have been born “healthy”.

All this does not tell us whether it will be able to rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull, but at least it indicates to us that the preparation work carried out has been accurate so the power unit, the new gearbox, the revised cooling system and that of the brakes they have. Given positive responses. Now we wait for the high noon of February 13th…