SUNSOFT announced a digital event dedicated to its upcoming titles. During the event, which will go live on YouTube the August 18th at 10pm (now Italian), the company will share its plans for the near future. Yuichi Odageneral manager of the company declares that, despite the period of silence, Sunsoft has worked hard behind the scenes, so as to offer the public a real rebirth of the company.

Founded in 1971 as a division of Sun Corporation, a manufacturing company of computers and electronic components, Sunsoft entered the world of videogame development in 1978, making arcade titles such as Block Challenger And Block Perfect. Since then the company has made a number of other arcade hits such as Arabian, IkkiAnd Kangarooarriving in 1985 to release his first console title: Super Arabian for NES. The company is mostly remembered for exquisitely nostalgic titles, including two tie-ins dedicated to Batman, but it is indisputable how its importance has diminished over time. The hope is to find the retro vibes that made the company famous at the August 18 conference.

Source: SUNSOFT Street Gematsu