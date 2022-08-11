The Porsche Taycan retakes the record at the 20.8 km Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, stopping the clock at 7 minutes and 33 seconds

Emiliano Ragoni





@

Emiliano Ragoni

Give Porsche back what is Porsche. The German manufacturer retakes the record on the 20.8 km Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit by stopping the clock at 7 minutes and 33 seconds. The time was signed by a Porsche Taycan Turbo S equipped with a performance kit that includes an update of the software of the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and specific tires also approved for road use. The Porsche Taycan thus takes back the primacy on the German circuit that was snatched from the Tesla Model S Plaid last year with a time of 7: 35.579.

the taycan beats the tesla and regains leadership in the ring – The Porsche driver, Lars Kern, used a sedan equipped with the new performance kit, the rest of the car was still standard, except for the presence of the protective cage and racing seats. A notary was present to validate the time, as well as the certification body TÜV Rheinland, who confirmed that the record-breaking road car was indeed a production model. The performance kit includes 21-inch wheels with RS-Spyder design and Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tires approved for the road. Their peculiarity is that they have a compound similar to that of competition tires. Another element that constitutes the performance kit is the software update of the “control center” Porsche 4D Chassis Control, so that it works in harmony with the new sports tires. Driver Lars Kern said: “In the past, only thoroughbred super sports cars managed to reach 7:33. With the new kit I was able to push even more and the car was even more precise and agile.” See also Milan transfer market: a free transfer from Real Madrid and one from Lazio ...

the performance kit will be on sale soon – The performance kit was made by Porsche Tequipment. It is currently only available in Germany and exclusively for the 2023 Taycan Turbo S sports sedan. car, does not affect the manufacturer’s warranty. The sports tires in the kit are primarily designed for track driving. Buyers can still use standard road tires at any time and there is no need to restore the original chassis software. Kevin Giek, vice president of Model Line Taycan, commented on the car’s record: “We are delighted that the Nürburgring record for electric cars is back in the hands of Porsche. This lap time not only demonstrates how much potential there is in our new performance kit, it still confirms once the Taycan sports car genome. ” The remarkable power of the Turbo S, which has 625 hp, has been a key factor in its success. With the Launch Control active the car reaches a maximum power of 761 hp. See also Germany and England drew: do not miss the goals in the Nations League