With 16.2 degrees Celsius, it has never been this warm on November 12. It is a wonderfully sunny day and the beautiful weather will last until Monday. It is warmest in Maastricht, where it has become 17.3 degrees today.

It is the seventh heat record for a given date this year. Temperature records were also broken on October 28 and 29 at the end of last month. In contrast, there is only one cold record in 2022.

Sinterklaas keeps it dry everywhere he arrives these days. Also tomorrow and especially Monday it will be very sunny and warmer than usual this time of year. The temperature then lags slightly behind, with about 14 degrees in De Bilt. At night it gets a bit cooler, with a degree or 5.

After Monday it will really be autumn again, with temperatures around 12 degrees and quite a bit of rain. But that doesn’t mean the nice weather is over, because good days are forecast again for next weekend, with quite a bit of sun and the occasional shower the week after. The temperature will then remain a bit behind: about 8 to 9 degrees, Weerplaza predicts. See also Andrey Koshkin called the video with the shooting of a car from the BMP of the Russian Federation a fake





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.