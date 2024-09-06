Summer 2024 Will Be Hottest on Record

The one in 2024 was the hottest August globally and the second hottest for Europe. While the period June-July-August, the Northern summer, is the hottest both globally and for the European continent. Thus the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission with EU funding, in its monthly climate bulletin. Most of the reported results are based on the reanalysis dataset It was5which uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

In detail, the 2024 one was the hottest August globally (together with August 2023), with an average temperature of 16.82 °C, 0.71 °C above the 1991-2020 average for August. It was also 1.51 °C above the pre-industrial level and is the 13th month in a 14-month period that the global average surface air temperature has exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The global average temperature for the past 12 months (September 2023 – August 2024) is the highest on record for any 12-month period, 0.76 °C above the 1991-2020 average and 1.64 °C above the pre-industrial average 1850-1900. These values ​​are identical to those recorded for the two previous 12-month periods, ending in June and July 2024.

The anomaly of the global average temperature since the beginning of the year (January-August 2024) is 0.70 °C higher than the 1991-2020 average, which is the highest ever recorded for this period and 0.23 °C warmer than the same period in 2023. As a result, it warns Copernicus“the mean anomaly for the remaining months of this year would need to drop by at least 0.30 °C for 2024 to not be warmer than 2023. This has never happened in the entire Era5 dataset, making it increasingly likely that 2024 will be the warmest year on record.”

In Europe, the average temperature for August 2024 was 1.57 °C above the 1991-2020 average, making the month the Second warmest August on record for Europe after 2022, which was 1.73°C above average.

The global mean temperature for the northern summer (June–August) of 2024 was the highest on record, with 0.69 °C above the 1991–2020 average for these three months, surpassing the previous record set in June–August 2023 (0.66 °C). For the European continent, the mean temperature for the summer (June–August) of 2024 was also the highest on record for the season, with 1.54 °C above the 1991–2020 average, surpassing the previous record set in 2022 (1.34 °C). Summer 2024 It was mostly wetter than average in Western and Northern Europe. Most of the Mediterranean region and Eastern Europe saw drier conditions than average throughout the season, in some cases associated with drought.

“In the last three months of 2024, the world experienced its warmest June and August, the hottest day on record and the warmest northern summer on record. This series of record temperatures is increasing the likelihood that 2024 will be the hottest year on record. The temperature extremes seen this summer will only become more intense, with more devastating consequences for people and the planet, unless we take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he says. Samantha Burgessdeputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).