As we had already reported, one of the titles will be Balatro probably one of the biggest names of the month for many mobile gamers. Balatro is a poker-inspired game, with a roguelike structure and a set of rules that make it anything but a gambling game.

Apple has announced the arrival of new games on its mobile gaming subscription service. We are obviously talking about Apple Arcade which is preparing to welcome eight new games between now and early October .

New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

But let’s see the full list of games that will be included on Apple Arcade:

NFL Retro Bowl 25 | Out Now

Monster Train+ | Out Now

Puzzle Sculpt (Apple Vision Pro) | Now available

Balatro+ | September 26

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition | October 3

Food Truck Pup+ | October 3

Furistas Cat Cafe+ | October 3

Smash Hit+ | October 3

A Balatro game screen

With the Plus symbolApple means that this is a version of the game that does not include any type of advertising or in-app purchases. Remember that the games in the catalog can be downloaded and used freely as long as you are subscribed to Apple Arcade: if you cancel your subscription, the games will no longer be accessible. The same happens if they are removed from the service.

Apple Arcade can be used on any modern Apple platform, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and Apple TV. We leave you in conclusion with Balatro’s review.