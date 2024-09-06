Apple has announced the arrival of new games on its mobile gaming subscription service. We are obviously talking about Apple Arcadewhich is preparing to welcome eight new games between now and early October.
As we had already reported, one of the titles will be Balatroprobably one of the biggest names of the month for many mobile gamers. Balatro is a poker-inspired game, with a roguelike structure and a set of rules that make it anything but a gambling game.
New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
But let’s see the full list of games that will be included on Apple Arcade:
- NFL Retro Bowl 25 | Out Now
- Monster Train+ | Out Now
- Puzzle Sculpt (Apple Vision Pro) | Now available
- Balatro+ | September 26
- NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition | October 3
- Food Truck Pup+ | October 3
- Furistas Cat Cafe+ | October 3
- Smash Hit+ | October 3
With the Plus symbolApple means that this is a version of the game that does not include any type of advertising or in-app purchases. Remember that the games in the catalog can be downloaded and used freely as long as you are subscribed to Apple Arcade: if you cancel your subscription, the games will no longer be accessible. The same happens if they are removed from the service.
Apple Arcade can be used on any modern Apple platform, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and Apple TV. We leave you in conclusion with Balatro’s review.
