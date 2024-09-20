The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a AMD Ryzen 7 5700X fanless processor which is now at its lowest price ever, 11% off the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
THE’current offer It’s the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
AMD Processor Features
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base frequency of the processor is 3.4GHz (maximum power up to 4.6 GHz) and has a TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 65 W. It supports DDR4-SDRAM memory. The L3 cache is 32 GB.
With over 88,000 reviews, this processor has a average rating of 4.7 out of 5demonstrating that Amazon customers appreciated AMD’s proposal.
