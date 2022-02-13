We are already approaching the end of the tournament in the Primera Iberdrola and this matchday 22 makes it clear to us that the fight for that second place is more open than ever.
The start of the day began with the match between Real Betis and Sporting Huelva. The Verdiblanco team had several opportunities to score but in the end they ended up dividing a point for each team. This 0-0 left Betis in tenth position and Sporting further down the table in 13th position.
Real Madrid won as a visitor with a goal from Marta Cardona in the 75th minute and an own goal in the 89th minute finished off the victory against Eibar. With this victory, the Madrid team is in sixth position. The Mexican Kenti Robles, who has just signed a new contract with the white team, played 90 minutes and came on as a substitute.
Levante surprised Real Sociedad by winning by the minimum with a goal from Macedonia’s 10 Natasa Andonova. This puts that second place in the fight for the pass to the Champions League.
Barcelona continues to be a champion by winning 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao. Marta Torrejon, Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey were the 3 scorers of the match. Athletic is in fifth position.
Iina Salmi stopped in front of the penalty spot in the 30th minute and scored the goal that gave Valencia victory over Alavés. Mexican Sofía Álvarez remained on the bench. Both teams are in the middle of the table.
Itzel Gonzalez’s team lost 5 to 0 against Atlético de Madrid. The goals were from Estefanía Banini, Barbara Latorre, a brace from Ajibade and the account was closed with a score from Ludmila da Silva. The Mexican stayed on the Sevilla bench.
Geyse Ferreira continues to have a great tournament with Madrid CFF but it wasn’t enough today despite scoring a brace and losing 3-2 against Rayo Vallecano.
Granadilla Tenerife continues to demonstrate its great football by beating Villarreal 3-1. The latter has not found a solution to his football and the Canary Islands team took advantage of this situation.
