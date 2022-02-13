State Duma Deputy Adalbi Shkhagoshev appreciated Kiev’s request to organize a meeting with Russia and other members of the OSCE Vienna Document within 48 hours. In his opinion, in this way the states of the European Union (EU), which did not take Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees seriously, want to return to dialogue through the mediation of Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

The parliamentarian explained that, formally, the Ukrainian authorities are interested in the exercises that take place on the territory of Russia, but they “already know almost everyone about it.” However, OSCE members have taken the security guarantees lightly and intend to continue negotiations without counting on the United States, he added.

Related materials:

“Right now, given the persistence on the part of Russia, these countries have understood the seriousness of our intentions to ensure global security, and that the Russian Federation will not back down, the OSCE is looking for a reason to return to the conversation again and issue some more serious response to Russian requests,” Shkhagoshev concluded. .

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine had requested to organize a meeting with Russia and other members of the OSCE Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures within 48 hours.

Prior to this, it was reported that Kiev asked Moscow for clarification about its military activities and gave 48 hours to respond. If within two days Russia does not respond or provide insufficient information, then Ukraine promised to apply to the participating States of the OSCE Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures to convene an emergency meeting.