Sumar and Podemos charge against the PSOE for not including the ‘Q’ to the LGTBI collective in its ideology

The PSOE is receiving numerous criticisms from its left for the amendments introduced in its ideology in the Federal Congress this weekend to exclude trans people from women’s sports competitions and to not include the ‘Q+’ of the acronym for the LGTBI collective. , which refers to queer people and other dissident identities. Both Sumar and Podemos have criticized the socialists for approving this “regression” in terms of feminism and Yolanda Díaz’s coalition has warned that while they are in Government they will not accept any cuts in this regard.

The trans law facilitates 5,139 sex changes during its first year in force, four times more than the previous year

The left thus re-enters a clash within feminism that is not new. During the last legislature, the PSOE and Unidas Podemos were involved in an intense conflict within the Government over the trans law, which Irene Montero sought to promote from the Ministry of Equality in the face of the obstacles of former vice president Carmen Calvo, who ended up abstaining when the text came to the Congress of Deputies.

Specifically, the former socialist leader promoted, along with other party colleagues, two amendments this weekend in the ideology of her party’s 41st Federal Congress regarding trans people. The first excludes people identified as ‘queer’ and other dissident identities framed under the ‘plus’ umbrella, and leaves the reference as it was reflected now, that is, as an LGTBI collective instead of LGTBIQ+. The second calls for limiting participation in female sports categories to “people with a female biological sex,” that is, limiting the participation of trans people in sports.

“Trans women are women. “They are women when they go to their jobs, when they pay their taxes and they are also women when they play sports,” the secretary of the Sumar Movement Organization, Lara Hernández, defended this Monday at a press conference in which has considered the new text approved by the socialist congress as “outrageous.”

Yolanda Díaz’s party, which is part of the Government coalition, has accused the socialists of buying the influence of the extreme right and has warned its partner that as long as they are within the Executive they will not allow any setback in matters of “feminism” or for the “LGTBIQ+ group”. “We defend an emancipatory feminism that includes trans women, queer and non-binary women as well,” Hernández insisted.

A criticism that has also been shared by Izquierda Unida. “Removing the ‘Q’ from the acronym is a frontal attack on queer and trans realities. It is giving in ideologically and electorally to the extreme right, whitewashing its discourse and its objectives. A setback that endangers the rights and dignity of thousands of people,” the group wrote in a post on social networks.

“There are radical changes taking place in Spanish politics: the reactionary wave affects positions that were previously progressive. Buying marks from the extreme right and going backwards in rights never turns out well,” its leader, Antonio Maíllo, has also denounced.

Más Madrid, within the Sumar coalition, has also criticized the PSOE movement. “If anyone thinks that by deleting, amputating or cutting off some acronyms they are going to make a group of thousands and thousands of people in this country disappear, they are very wrong. “It’s just that they haven’t learned anything, it’s that they are ignorant,” trans senator Carla Antonelli said at a press conference. Antonelli was in fact a socialist regional deputy in the past and tore up her card due to disagreements with her party around this issue.

Podemos accuses the PSOE of transphobia

“This PSOE thing is not classic feminism, it is transphobia,” the former Minister of Equality Irene Montero criticized this weekend in a video on her social networks to refer to that sector of feminism, also present within the PSOE, which calls itself classic.

“Deleting letters does not erase those lives, but it does erase their rights. The PSOE sends the dangerous message that the party that governs us, and its President, do not recognize the existence of many people and that they are not going to guarantee their rights. It is not classic feminism, it is LGTBIphobia,” Montero insisted this Monday in another message.

Podemos has also referred to the amendments approved by the socialists. “The PSOE is incapable of building a horizon in which we end patriarchy. Their objective is deeply sad, trying to erase some letters, which implies that they are denying the existence of people. Even if they remove those letters, trans people will continue to exist. Society wants more rights for trans people,” said the MEP and co-spokesperson of the party, Isa Serra, in the press conference after the executive.