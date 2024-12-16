Watching your children grow is the pride of any parent. Knowing that they are comfortable and happy is their main concern.. Therefore, sharing every possible moment with the little ones in the house will help them have a good relationship and know that they can always trust their parents.

Proof of this has been the emotional video of Chris, a well-known influencer French. The man shares with all his TikTok followers what his day to day life is like with his daughter, Lily-Ana. ANDAmong their best-known videos are their cooking recipes, where they teach other families how to prepare dishes adapted to children.

So, like any other post, father and daughter began to prepare everything. But, What the man did not expect is that his little girl would surprise him with a nice confession. While they were beating some eggs, the little girl managed to move her father with her words.

“Dad, you are my best friend”Lily said, unaware of what it meant to Chris. And while she continued with her task, he couldn’t help but burst into tears and then kissed her and hugged her. All this while they continued with their recipe while laughing.

The publication already has more than 21 million views and almost two and a half million likes. That is why it is not surprising that it has been filled with comments applauding the good relationship between the two. “My dad melted”, “I cried too” or “this man has won heaven” They have been some of the most repeated comments.

Although the truth is that This is not the only video in which you can see how well father and daughter get along. Whether it’s going to the movies, karaoke, shopping, or just spending time at home, any time is a good time to have a good time.