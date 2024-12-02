The Revolt In December, it premiered one of its new features this season.a pneumatic tube to send messages between Miguel Campos and David Broncano.

The person in charge of presenting it was Jorge Ponce, who commented: “This has been very expensive”. After the exchange of messages and some olives that left the presenter speechless, the scriptwriter sent him a mobile phone with a surprise call.

In the first greetings, the man from Jaén couldn’t guess who was on the other side: “Who is it?” Broncano asked. “I’m María Escario, from the News News”he answered.

Broncano, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

“The Sports One, legendary TVE presenter”said the host of the La 1 program, managing to draw applause from the audience present in the stalls of the Príncipe Gran Vía theater.

The journalist gave Broncano a ‘zasca’, correcting him for an error: “I’m calling you because of allusions. Last week you interviewed the actress Mina El Hammani.”





“You said I was the sports presenter, and I haven’t done it for six years. Let’s see if you update the house where you work, man,” Escario told him.

The man from Jaen, not knowing where to go, was very surprised by the information. “After sports I was communications director and later, Spanish Television Spectator Ombudsman,” the journalist explained.





“You got away by the skin of your teeth… I stopped being one right when it started The Revolt in September. I was in favor of you coming to La 1 and the program is going like a shot, so phenomenal,” Escario joked.

“Excuse me Maria because I haven’t been watching sports lately. on Spanish Television, but I’m going to watch them,” the presenter told him. “The tube thing was good, I liked it,” he concluded.