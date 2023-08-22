Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the conclusion of the activities of the first Asian Cup for Universities for Physical Strength, which was organized by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Federation of Body Building and Physical Fitness.

After his arrival at the tournament site at the Sports Complex at the University of Sharjah, His Highness watched some of the closing competitions of UAE players in the Special Olympics category.

The tournament, which started on August 16, and over the course of five days, witnessed distinguished competitions characterized by clubbing and enthusiasm among the participating universities in all categories of the tournament.

180 male and female players from 48 universities in Asia, representing 11 countries, participated in the tournament, including 14 from the UAE, 17 from Iraq, 5 from Syria, 4 from India, 2 from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah honored the winners of the tournament, where the American University of Sharjah won the first place for the men’s category, and in the female category, the first place went to the UAE University, and His Highness honored the participating players from the Special Olympics, and the players who won the Champion of Champions category.

His Highness also honored the partners and sponsors of the tournament, and received a souvenir from the Asian Physical Strength Federation.

The conclusion of the competitions was attended by His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Body Building and Physical Fitness Federation, Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director University of Sharjah, and a number of senior officials and representatives of sports federations and participating universities.