An Iraqi refugee kicked the Koran in front of the Arab country’s embassy in Stockholm, but did not burn it: the act last month sparked a row between Iraq and Sweden | Photo: EFE/EPA/Oscar Olsson

Amid growing tensions caused by burnings of Korans in Sweden and Denmark, Iran has revealed that member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are considering the possibility of a boycott of products from these two European countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, announced this Monday (21) in a press conference held in the capital Tehran, that the discussion on the boycott was raised during the last meeting of the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC .

“The Islamic world and the Islamic community will not tolerate the continued desecration of the Holy Quran,” Amir-Abdollahian said, while urging Sweden and Denmark to act before the situation “degrades further”.

The Iranian minister also warned that these countries should be “seriously concerned about the growth of extremism, violence and terrorism in Europe”.

The meeting of foreign ministers from the 57 member countries of the OCI took place at the end of July, when they denounced the “repeated” burnings of copies of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark.

Representatives of member countries of the organization expressed their concern that freedom of expression “is not used as a pretext for the spread of hatred”.

The burnings of copies of the Koran triggered a series of protests in Muslim countries. Over the past month, several people have set fire to copies of the holy book for Muslims in front of the embassies of Arab nations and Iran in Stockholm and Copenhagen. These acts sparked large demonstrations in Yemen and Iraq, where the Swedish embassy was set on fire.

A central figure in recent incidents, Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, known to have led similar acts, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Iranian embassy in Stockholm three days ago. So far, Iranian authorities have not reacted publicly to this episode. (With EFE Agency)