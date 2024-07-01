Yamato Video announced the arrival of SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI on ANIME GENERATIONchannel of Amazon Prime Video. The series will be distributed simulcast starting todayeach episode will be available on the platform from 09:01 (Italian time)) of the corresponding day.

The episodes will land on the platform on the following days:

Episode 1 – July 1st

Episode 2 – 2nd of July

Episode 3 – July 3

Episode 4 – 4th July

Episode 5 – July 11th

Episode 6 – July 18th

Episode 7 – July 25th

Episode 8 – August 1st

Episode 9 – August 8

Episode 10 – August 15th

Here’s a short synopsis of the series:

Amanda Wallerdirector of the ARGUSassembles a group of infamous criminals for a suicide mission: to infiltrate and investigate a world of swords and sorcery where orcs run rampant and dragons rule the skies, a true isekai. Harley Quinn he is among the unfortunate people sent to this parallel world and will have to find a way to survive and return home to his beloved Joker.

ANIME GENERATION It is the channel of Amazon Prime Video entirely dedicated to Japanese animation. It will be possible to register free for the first 7 daysafter which the cost of registration will be €4.99 per month.

Source: Yamato Video Street Facebook