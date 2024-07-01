The renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed through his social networks the signing of Robin Le Normand for Atlético de Madrid. The Spanish center back, who has been a fundamental piece at Real Sociedad, joins the red and white team for a fee of 30 million euros. The agreement between both clubs is already closed, and Le Normand has agreed on the personal conditions of a long-term contract with his new team.
The tweet from Romano, famous for his transfer announcements with the phrase “here we go”, assures that there are only a few formalities left before Atletico Madrid can officially present their new defensive reinforcement. This acquisition is seen as a strategic move by Atletico, who are looking to strengthen their defensive line for next season.
Le Normand, known for his defensive solidity and ability to lead the defence, has expressed his desire to join Atlético, which facilitated negotiations between the clubs. His incorporation not only adds depth to the defense of the team led by Diego Simeone, but also provides experience and quality, crucial aspects to compete in the League and the Champions League, two competitions in which Atleti has fallen far from competing this year. Campaign.
Furthermore, Fabrizio points out that Atletico Madrid are still looking for another centre-back, suggesting that the club are determined to strengthen their defence significantly. With Le Normand already secured, the Atletico management are continuing to work on their transfer plans to consolidate a more competitive team than this year.
More news about the transfer market
#Atletico #Madrid #sign #Spanish #national #team #centreback #Robin #Normand
Leave a Reply