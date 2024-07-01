🚨🔴⚪️ Robin Le Normand to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement also in place between clubs on deal worth €30m.

Personal terms were already agreed on a long contract for the Spanish defender who wanted the move.

Formal steps to follow but Atléti signs new CB and wants one more. pic.twitter.com/JHfJbG19cD

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024